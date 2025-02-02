Shooting reports deemed false  

Two separate reports of possible shootings in the Newhall and Saugus areas in the early hours of Sunday morning were deemed false, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Law enforcement personnel responded to two separate incidents regarding reports of possible shootings between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m., said Deputy Garrett Rifkin.

The first incident was reported at 12:27 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus and the first responding unit was on the scene seven minutes later, he said.

The informant reported to have heard gun shots and a vehicle fleeing, but when deputies conducted their investigation, “they didn’t observe any evidence of a shooting,” Rifkin said.

The second incident was reported at 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Pine Street and 4th Street in Newhall and deputies were on the scene three minutes later.

Personnel with the SCV Sheriff’s Station conducted their investigation and reviewed camera footage from the area, he said, but ultimately deemed the incident as a false report due to no evidence of a shooting.

No injuries or arrests were reported.