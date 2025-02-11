The Magic of Luce: A Symbol of Hope for the Jubilee 2025 

Backpackers approaching St. Peter’s Basilica amid a crowd

The Jubilee 2025 is a time of faith, renewal, and unity, inviting millions of pilgrims from around the world to embark on a journey of spiritual reflection. At the heart of this celebration stands Luce, the official mascot of the Jubilee, designed to represent the light of hope and perseverance that guides believers on their path.

Created by Simone Legno, founder of Tokidoki, Luce blends modern aesthetics with deep spiritual symbolism, making it a meaningful icon for people of all generations. From the pilgrim’s staff to the reflections of shells in its eyes, every detail of Luce’s design tells a story of faith, resilience, and the journey toward renewal.

In this article, we will explore how Luce embodies the spirit of the Jubilee 2025, serving as a reminder of the transformative power of faith and the universal message of hope that this sacred event represents.

What is the Jubilee? A Tradition of Faith and Renewal

The Jubilee is a significant event in the Catholic Church, traditionally celebrated every 25 years as a time of spiritual renewal, forgiveness, and pilgrimage. It is a sacred occasion during which believers are invited to strengthen their faith, seek reconciliation, and reflect on their spiritual journey. Originating in biblical tradition, the Jubilee has evolved over the centuries, becoming a moment of universal grace and unity for the faithful.

During the Jubilee 2025, millions of pilgrims from around the world will travel to Rome, Italy, to take part in special ceremonies, prayers, and celebrations led by the Pope. Key aspects of the event include the opening of the Holy Doors in major basilicas, symbolizing the path to salvation, and the invitation to engage in acts of charity and renewal. This Jubilee serves as a powerful reminder of hope, faith, and the importance of spiritual reflection in modern life.

One of the most significant and symbolic moments of every Jubilee Year is the opening of the Holy Door, a ritual that marks the official beginning of the celebrations. On December 24, 2024, Pope Francis presided over the solemn opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, inaugurating the Jubilee 2025 and inviting pilgrims from all over the world to embark on a journey of faith, renewal, and reconciliation.

The Holy Door, traditionally sealed from the inside and opened only during a Jubilee, represents the threshold of mercy and salvation. Crossing it symbolizes the act of leaving behind sin and embracing God’s grace, a powerful gesture of spiritual transformation. Pilgrims who walk through the Holy Door are encouraged to seek forgiveness, reflect on their faith, and renew their commitment to living a life of grace and compassion.

While the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica is the most well-known, it is not the only one that holds significance during the Jubilee Year. In Rome, three other Major Basilicas also feature Holy Doors that are opened for the occasion:

St. John Lateran (San Giovanni in Laterano) – The Cathedral of Rome, considered the Mother of all Churches, where pilgrims can reflect on the deep unity of the Church.

St. Paul Outside the Walls (San Paolo Fuori le Mura) – A place honoring the Apostle Paul, symbolizing missionary spirit and spreading the Gospel.

St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) – Dedicated to the Virgin Mary, representing divine protection, comfort, and the maternal care of the Church.

Beyond these four basilicas, other designated Jubilee Churches around the world also allow the faithful to participate in the pilgrimage tradition, ensuring that those unable to travel to Rome can still experience the spiritual blessings of the Holy Year.

The Jubilee 2025 is an invitation to all believers to walk through these doors with hearts open to faith, renewal, and mercy, embracing the opportunity for personal transformation and a deeper connection with God.

Luce and the Light of Faith: A Guiding Symbol for the Jubilee 2025

Throughout history, light has been a universal symbol of faith, guidance, and renewal, illuminating the path for those seeking spiritual growth. As the official mascot of Jubilee 2025, Luce embodies this concept, serving as a beacon of hope and perseverance for the millions of pilgrims who will embark on this sacred journey.

The name Luce, meaning “light” in Italian, reflects its purpose—to remind believers that faith is a guiding force, even in moments of uncertainty. Just as the Jubilee is a time of spiritual renewal and reconnection, Luce stands as a symbol of encouragement, urging pilgrims to embrace their journey with courage, trust, and unity.

Whether walking the pilgrimage routes, crossing the Holy Door in Rome, or engaging in personal reflection, Luce represents the transformative power of faith, guiding believers toward a renewed sense of purpose and spiritual enlightenment.

The Symbolism of Luce: A Reflection of the Pilgrim’s Journey

Luce’s design is rich in symbolism that reflects the spiritual path of every pilgrim participating in the Jubilee 2025. Each element has been carefully crafted to embody the perseverance, faith, and transformation that define the pilgrimage experience.

The pilgrim’s staff, which Luce carries firmly, symbolizes guidance and support, much like faith itself, which sustains believers through life’s trials. The mud-stained boots are a testament to the challenges faced along the way, a reminder that spiritual journeys require effort and resilience. Meanwhile, the yellow raincoat represents divine protection, an ever-present reminder that, even in the storms of life, faith offers shelter and warmth.

One of the most profound details is in Luce’s eyes, where the reflections of shells can be seen. This subtle yet meaningful reference to the Camino de Santiago, one of the most famous Christian pilgrimage routes, signifies that all paths of faith lead toward a shared spiritual destination.

Through these elements, Luce is not just a mascot—it is a representation of every believer’s journey, a companion that inspires perseverance and renewal during this sacred time.

Carrying the Spirit of the Jubilee with Luce

While Luce is a central figure of the Jubilee 2025, its message extends far beyond the celebrations in Rome. As a symbol of faith, perseverance, and spiritual renewal, Luce serves as a reminder that the journey of faith does not end with the Jubilee—it continues in the hearts and lives of believers long after the event has passed.

Just as pilgrims carry memories of their spiritual journey, Luce represents the light that continues to guide them in everyday life. Whether through personal reflection, prayer, or acts of kindness, the values embodied by Luce—hope, strength, and unity—can serve as daily inspiration.

To keep this meaningful connection alive, explore the Luce collection for Jubilee 2025, a range of special keepsakes designed to celebrate the spirit of this sacred event. Let Luce’s message accompany you beyond the Jubilee, reminding you that faith is a journey that never truly ends.