Trailer overturns on I-5; Sigalert issued

No injuries were reported after semi-truck’s trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon on the northbound Interstate 5 freeway near the Highway 14 interchange in the Newhall Pass, according to California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

Officer Michael Nasir said CHP-Newhall Area officers were alerted to a traffic collision at the northbound I-5 near the Highway 14 truck route at 2:04 p.m.

He added that, according to the traffic management logs, the big rig’s trailer was the only part of the vehicle that overturned. The cab portion remained upright.

No injuries were reported, Nasir said, according to the information in the traffic management logs. There was also no indication that other vehicles were involved in the collision.

As of the publication of this story, Nasir said CHP officers were still at the scene investigating the collision.

According to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Area, a Sigalert has been issued for the No. 2 lane at 3:18 p.m. It is expected to last three hours.