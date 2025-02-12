Blog

Valencia High School student transported after medical emergency 

First responders respond to a medical emergency involving a student at Valencia High School Wednesday afternoon on Feb. 12, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
First responders were called to Valencia High School on Wednesday afternoon for a medical emergency involving a student. 

L.A. County Fire Department personnel and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were seen arriving at the high school at approximately 1:05 p.m.  

Watch Sgt. Justin Boosalis with the station said that deputies were called to the high school for a medical problem involving a student and that he could not provide any more information.  

The student was transported from the school, said Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator with the William S. Hart Union High School District.  

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story. 

