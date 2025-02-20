Veteran Services Collaborative announces Veteran Painting Day 

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and local artist Gianna Gonzalez are scheduled Sunday to host Veteran Painting Day, a community event aimed at showing appreciation for veterans.

The event is part of an honors society community project. Participants will have the opportunity to paint birdhouses together in honor of those who have served. Complimentary coffee and doughnuts will be served.

All materials, including birdhouses and paint, will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring their creative spirit.

“As an artist, I’ve always felt it’s important to give back to those who have served our country,” Gonzalez said in a news release. “This event is a way for our community to come together, create, and show our veterans the appreciation they truly deserve.”

The event is open to veterans and their families. With limited spots available, attendees are encouraged to RSVP at bit.ly/Vetpaint to secure their participation.

Veteran Painting Day is scheduled 8-11 a.m. Sunday at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.