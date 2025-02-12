Whitesides seeks tax relief for residents impacted by Chiquita Canyon  

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, introduced his first bill in the 119th Congress, seeking to provide tax relief for residents in his district impacted by the Chiquita Canyon landfill.

The landfill has been repeatedly cited and warned for polluting the air, water, and land in nearby neighborhoods, and the legislation would provide financial relief for residents affected by the toxic pollutants, said a news release from Whitesides’ office.

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act would ensure that Santa Clarita Valley residents, including those in Val Verde and Castaic, are not taxed on the much-needed assistance they receive, the release said.

“I’m proud that my very first bill in Congress will provide assistance to the residents in my district who have been affected by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” Whitesides said in the release. “These hardworking families should not have to pay taxes on the help they are receiving to recover from the damage caused by this environmental disaster. I will keep doing everything I can to lower costs for our community, including eliminating unnecessary financial burdens.”

The bill is a reintroduction of legislation first introduced last year by Whitesides’ predecessor, former Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

“As a fourth-generation resident of Val Verde, I’m concerned about the impacts of the relief funds being taxed,” Yasmina Valdivia, a local resident and Val Verde Civic Association board member, said in Whitesides’ release. “My children have had to leave the area for the safety of my grandchildren. My elderly parents, who are not able to move, are on Medicare and Social Security and a taxable income increase would put them in a higher tax bracket. This will remove them from support programs they rely on for their life-saving medications.”

Valdivia added: “Many of our community members are also experiencing health issues and due to the taxes, are not able to access the relief they need. No one in our community should lose eligibility for any income-based programs by accepting relief funds because of an environmental disaster. The fact these funds are taxed adds insult to injury for me, my family, and my neighbors.”

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act would exempt:

Current and future payments from the Chiquita Canyon Community Relief Program.

Any future assistance from federal, state, or county governments related to the crisis.

Future legal settlement payments to residents tied to ongoing litigation against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The bill would also ensure that current and future payments will not be considered taxable income, the release said.