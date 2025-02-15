Woman arrested on suspicion of theft 

A woman described to be in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of robbery while carrying a firearm on Friday evening at the Valencia Town Center mall, according to a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident took place on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard at the mall inside the Macy’s store at 6:23 p.m., according to Deputy Villalobos with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The female suspect was taking merchandise without paying, when the store’s loss prevention staff detained her before the first unit arrived at the scene of the incident, which was very quickly, according to Villalobos.

The suspect was carrying a gun at the time of the incident and was arrested without further incident near the exit by the women’s clothing section, she added.

No injuries were reported.