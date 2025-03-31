Action Drug rehab launches monthly Narcan giveaway 

News release

Action Drug Rehab is launching a monthly Narcan giveaway in an ongoing effort to combat the opioid crisis.

The first giveaway is scheduled noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 22722 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Beginning this month, Action will distribute free Narcan (Naloxone HCl) on the first Sunday of every month, the organization announced in a news release. Each event will include a brief in-person training on how to properly administer Narcan to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“Knowing how to use Narcan can save someone’s life,” Cary Quashen from Action Drug Rehab said in the release. “By offering this free resource every month, along with simple training, we’re empowering people to be ready in an emergency.”

Narcan is a safe, easy-to-use nasal spray that can rapidly reverse the effects of opioid

Overdose — even for someone without medical training. It’s a vital tool for first responders, families, and anyone who may be in a position to help, the release said.

No registration is required, and Narcan will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For more information, contact Action Drug Rehab at 800-367-8336 or go to ActionDrugRehab.com.