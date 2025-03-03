AR-15 reportedly stolen from Valencia residence 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a Valencia residence in response to a suspected burglary on Saturday night, after it was reported that the suspect was able to take one firearm from a safe, according to an official with the station.

The call for service came around 9:12 p.m. on Saturday for a suspected burglary at the 28900 block of Buena Vista Court, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

It was reported that an unknown person broke into the residence from the back door, there were cupboards open and the suspect was able to take one firearm out of a safe in the home, said Jensen.

Jensen confirmed that, in standard procedure, an emergency broadcast was aired over the dispatch radio for officer safety stating that an AR-15-style rifle was stolen from the residence.

Jensen added information about the suspect was unknown at this time. He said the investigation is ongoing and deputies are working with surveillance footage obtained by surrounding neighbors.