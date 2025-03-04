Assisted-living home tells residents they have to leave 

Questions abound for the residents and their families at Pacifica’s Santa Clarita Hills Senior Living facility in Newhall, which is closing in two months.

A Santa Clarita Hills Senior Living employee confirmed Tuesday morning the assisted-living facility at 24305 Lyons Ave. is making its residents move by May 1, saying the facility is closing.

There was a meeting with residents Friday in which they and their family members were informed of the pending closure and offered information about relocation services, said employee Donna, who declined to give her last name.

File photo of Pacifica Senior Living on 24305 Lyons Avenue. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Donna was answering phones at the front desk and directing lobby traffic at 88-unit facility Tuesday, but she said she was unable to share the number to the corporate office, and the director of the facility declined to make herself available for an interview.

Donna said she did not have any information to share about the plans for the facility after April 30. Her workspace was spackled with a hodgepodge of pamphlets and fliers offering information about services like A Place for Mom, a national, for-profit senior care referral network.

Property records with the L.A. County Assessor’s Office indicated the property is registered to Pacifica SL Santa Clarita LLC, care of Deepak Israni, who’s listed as a managing partner and principal of Pacifica Host Hotels’ management team on its website.

The land was valued at a little over $7 million with approximately $21 million in building improvements, which put the approximate evaluation just over $28 million in a Jan. 8, 2020, recording. The L.A. County Recorder’s Office did not have any records of a property sale for the facility.

The Santa Clarita property is not listed on the Pacifica website. An email was not responded to Tuesday afternoon.

The website for Santa Clarita Hills states it takes pride “in creating a warm, welcoming community … Whether offering independent living, assisted living, or memory care.”

The city of Santa Clarita lists the facility as having “market-rate apartments” that offer assisted living, dementia and Alzheimer’s care.

Carrie Lujan, city of Santa Clarita communications manager, was not immediately available to respond to questions regarding whether the city had been notified of the change and whether any relocation assistance would be available to residents.