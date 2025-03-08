At least one person transported after traffic collision 

At least one person was transported after a traffic collision at McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive on Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the collision at 10:39 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:43 a.m.

After firefighters arrived, the call changed from a basic to an advanced life support, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the Fire Department. No information on injuries was provided.

The patient was transported to the hospital at 11:07 a.m., according to Torres.

As of the publication of this story, there is no additional information on the collision, according to Torres.

The southbound side of McBean Parkway was temporarily closed at Del Monte, according to observations on the scene.