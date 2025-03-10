Back-to-back storms to arrive, including flood watch Wednesday   

News release

Two cold, rainy storms are expected this week, the first expected to start Monday night into Tuesday with possible rain across L.A. County.

In total, L.A. County areas are expected to get at least an inch of rain with up to 4 inches in the foothills and mountains, according to a news release from the L.A. County Coordinated Joint Information Center.

Thunderstorms are also possible.

The second, stronger storm is forecast to begin Wednesday, with moderate to heavy rains predicted and a flood watch in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. Minor flooding and debris flows are possible near burn scars.

The county Public Works Department continues to monitor and assess all Los Angeles County Flood Control District facilities to ensure they are ready and all protective measures that safeguarded communities during the last series of storms remain in place, the release said. That includes thousands of feet of k-rails deployed in Palisades and Eaton Burn Areas.

L.A. County’s Mudflow Advice Hotline is available at 800-933-0930 for questions about debris flows.