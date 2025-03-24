Big rig and pickup truck crash, cause SR-14 lane closures 

A semi-truck and pick-up truck were involved in a crash that temporarily closed the second, third and fourth lanes with only the first lane open on the California State Route 14 freeway on Monday, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the California Highway Patrol-Newhall area.

Officers were dispatched at 9:36 a.m., according to Burgos-Lopez.

The cause of the lane closure was due to the semi-truck leaking diesel, Burgos-Lopez said.

Initially, they closed the Placerita Canyon Road off ramp, according to Burgos-Lopez.

There were no injuries or transports reported, Burgos-Lopez said.

They officially cancelled the SIG Alert at 1:14 p.m., Burgos-Lopez continued.