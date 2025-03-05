Child & Family Center to host 36th annual Taste of the Town 

News release

The community is invited to the Child & Family Center’s 36th annual Taste of the Town food and wine fest on Sunday, May 4, at Blomgren Ranch, nestled in the hills and canyons along Sierra Highway.

This all-inclusive premier food, wine and beer tasting event is seen by many as the “must-attend” event of the year, said a news release from the nonprofit Child & Family Center. “Our finest local restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors will provide unlimited gourmet tastings for attendees.”

VIP tickets are $150, which includes the Exclusive VIP Experience, from 1 to 2 p.m., giving one-hour early access to all of the food, wine and beer exhibitors, with seating at a reserved umbrella table. General admission tickets are $95 from 2 to 5 p.m. Local band Mark LeVang and Friends will once again entertain the crowd, and the event will include silent and live auctions.

“While it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of Taste of the Town, it is important to remember the hundreds of children, teens, adults and families who are helped every day by the Child & Family Center’s mental health, drug and alcohol, and domestic violence services,” the release said. “Monies raised at Taste of the Town provides much-needed financial support to continue providing these life-changing programs.”

Tickets and more information are available at www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town.