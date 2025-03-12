CHP arrests 39-year-old man on suspicion of fourth DUI 

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers arrested a 39-year-old Frazier Park man on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday night. The driver was found to have three previous convictions for DUI, according to an official with the CHP’s Newhall station.

On Sunday, at approximately 7:55 p.m., CHP Newhall-area units were advised of a be on the lookout, as known as a BOLO, broadcast of a possible DUI driver, according to a statement sent by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

CHP officers were able to locate the broadcasted vehicle on the northbound Interstate 5 freeway, south of State Route 138, wrote Burgos-Lopez. Officers made a stop on the suspect vehicle, and the driver pulled over on the SR-138 just east of I-5.

He added a check through CHP resources revealed that the suspect was on DUI probation.

CHP officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of DUI and due to having three previous convictions for DUI within 10 years, he was booked on suspicion of four or more DUIs within 10 years.