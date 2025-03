Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to a medical emergency call near Golden Valley Road at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, according to Lt. Luis Molina with the station.

A young man was having a psychotic episode, according to Molina.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 11:14 a.m. and needed backup because the young man was not allowing deputies to restrain him, Molina said.

He was transported to a local hospital, Molina added.