Dirty Dough Introduces ‘Dirty Drinks’ to its already amazing Cookie Menu 

Santa Clarita, CA – A new dessert sensation has arrived in Santa Clarita’s Stevenson Ranch community: Dirty Dough Cookies, the gourmet stuffed cookie shop turning heads and satisfying sweet cravings. Since opening in summer 2024, Dirty Dough’s Stevenson Ranch location has taken the Santa Clarita Valley by storm. With its indulgent, ever-changing cookie menu and inventive “Dirty Drinks,” this locally-owned bakery is earning glowing reviews for taste, quality, and service.

A Rotational Cookie Menu – Classics and Weekly Creations

Dirty Dough stands out with its unique rotational cookie menu that guarantees something new each week. Four beloved classic cookies remain fixtures on the menu, ensuring fans can always get their favorites while inventive new flavors are introduced every Friday. The core lineup includes the classic Chocolate Chip (big, warm and gooey inside), a Cookies & Creme cookie loaded with Oreo chunks and stuffed with Oreo crème, a decadent layered “Reverse” cookie combining fudgy chocolate and peanut butter, and the popular Brookie – a brownie-cookie hybrid filled with caramel. There’s even a gluten-free chocolate chip cookie prepared with dedicated utensils so everyone can indulge worry-free.

This creative rotation allows the shop to flex its culinary creativity and keeps customers excited for each visit. “There’s no other cookie place that makes cookies like them,” one local high school student praised, noting that every Dirty Dough cookie – even the classics – hides a bit of “glamor in the middle”. Recent weekly specials have ranged from a fall-inspired Caramel Apple Pie cookie to an Italian-inspired Cannoli flavor, giving guests a distinct and delightful experience every time. At Dirty Dough, what’s inside truly counts – the staff pride themselves on focusing on flavorful fillings over flashy decorations, living up to the company motto “It’s What’s Inside That Counts”.

A signature Dirty Dough stuffed cookie reveals layers of goodness inside. Here, a chocolate fudge center is baked into a peanut butter cookie base and topped with a swirl of chocolate and a peanut butter cup.

Quench Your Thirst with ‘Dirty Drinks’

Complementing the cookies is Dirty Dough’s innovative “Dirty Drinks” menu – a selection of soda-based drink concoctions with sweet mix-ins that are as fun as they are flavorful. This trend, born in Utah’s famed soda shops, features fizzy sodas mixed with unique syrups, creamers and toppings that make each drink pop with personality. The Stevenson Ranch location is among the first in California to offer these creative refreshments, and local customers are already buzzing about them.

For example, the Coco-Loco blends classic Coca-Cola with coconut syrup and a splash of cream for a tropical twist, while the Brookie Monster starts with Coke, adds caramel and dark chocolate syrups plus a dash of cream, and is topped with whipped cream and drizzled caramel. If fruity flavors are more your style, the Caribbean Crush infuses Sprite with pineapple juice and coconut, and the Dreamsicle Delight turns Fanta Orange into a creamy vanilla-infused float reminiscent of a nostalgic creamsicle. With 16 signature Dirty Drink options – and the freedom to craft your own from dozens of syrups, fruits, and mix-ins – there’s a drink to satisfy every sweet tooth. Served alongside Dirty Dough’s warm cookies, these one-of-a-kind sodas make for an unforgettable treat pairing.

Dirty Dough’s new “Dirty Drinks” offer soda fountain favorites with a twist, like the Dreamsicle (left), an Oreo-topped chocolate concoction (center), and a tropical Sprite mix (right).

Sweet Praise from Santa Clarita

In just a few months, Dirty Dough Stevenson Ranch has earned a flood of five-star reviews and loyal fans. Customers are raving not only about the cookies’ decadent taste but also the friendly service and welcoming atmosphere. “This cookie company deserves a 5 star plus rating… hands down the best tasting cookie in the Valley,” one Google reviewer exclaimed, impressed by the flavorful cookies and “extremely nice” employees. Another customer was delighted by the allergy-friendly options, calling Dirty Dough’s gluten-free chocolate chip “the most amazing, moist and soft gluten free chocolate chip cookie I have ever tried!”. Her family sampled flavors like Cookies N’ Creme, Brookie, and Cookie Butter, and “couldn’t stop talking about how amazing they were”.

Visitors also appreciate the staff’s passion and product knowledge. “The staff is so friendly and helpful,” noted one local patron, who loved that the team took time to explain each cookie flavor and even let customers watch as they carefully added frosting and finishing touches to each order. The result, according to another review, is a store that feels “so welcoming and clean,” making every visit “an absolute must!”. One fan even wrote about how an employee “enchanted us with her amazing explanation of the cookies of the week, with such a welcoming and genuine interest in the product… We felt so excited to try the new flavors of the week and our first time here was spectacular”. From the moment you walk in, it’s clear that Dirty Dough’s team truly cares about delivering a great experience.

Locally Owned, Community Focused

Beyond the cookies and drinks, Dirty Dough’s roots run deep in the Santa Clarita community. The Stevenson Ranch franchise is owned by local Santa Clarita residents who are actively involved in the community – their children play in local clubs and sports teams, and the family brings that hometown spirit into the shop. This local ownership is evident in the personal touches and community connections at the store. “Dirty Dough Stevenson Ranch is owned by local residents of SCV whose kids participate in many of our amazing activities,” notes a recent local blog, underscoring the family-oriented pride behind the counter.

Since its grand opening in August 2024, the store has been embraced as a neighborhood favorite. Located conveniently in the Stevenson Ranch strip mall on The Old Road, just minutes from West Ranch High School and the local library, Dirty Dough has quickly become a go-to treat spot for families, students, and cookie lovers of all ages.

Visit Dirty Dough Stevenson Ranch – and Enjoy an Exclusive Deal

Ready to satisfy your sweet tooth? Dirty Dough Cookies – Stevenson Ranch welcomes you to stop by and taste the difference for yourself. The shop is located at 25888 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381. In a show of gratitude for the warm Santa Clarita welcome, Dirty Dough is offering an exclusive buy one, get one free (BOGO) deal on cookies for customers who mention this article when they visit.

Whether you’re craving a comforting classic or eager to try the newest flavor of the week, now is the perfect time to experience the stuffed-cookie sensation that has Santa Clarita talking. Indulge in a warm Dirty Dough cookie (or two) and a fun Dirty Drink on the side – you won’t leave disappointed. Life is sweet, Santa Clarita, and Dirty Dough is here to make it even sweeter.