Former Santa Clarita man denied parole in 1972 triple murder 

A Santa Clarita man given a life sentence as a 17-year-old convicted of triple murder in 1972 was denied parole for five years recently, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Robert Alan Grigsby, 69, is now ineligible to be considered for parole for another five years after the Feb. 25 decision from the state’s Board of Parole Hearings.

Grigsby was a Hart High School student when he was convicted June 4, 1973, in the murders of 30-year-old Linda Greenwood, her 3-year-old son, Adrian, and his friend, 3-year-old Scott Murphy. He also was convicted of assaulting Scott’s mother.

Grigsby’s attorney waived a jury trial, and Judge Harry Peetris ultimately rejected Grigsby’s claims of brain damage. Grigsby was given a sentence that, at the time, was known as “undetermined,” which is the same as a life sentence.

Grigsby has been up for parole a handful of times since.

In September 2011, Grigsby voluntarily waived his right to a hearing for two years, which was then postponed for a year. He was denied parole for five years in 2014, and for three years in 2019.

In 2022, Grigsby was denied parole again for three years, and in April 2023,

A request for an administrative review to advance Grigsby’s next parole suitability hearing date in April 2023 was denied, and he was again given a five-year denial on Feb. 25.

Grigsby is eligible for parole again in 2030, when he will be 74.

Victims who would like to request an opportunity to attend an incarcerated person’s parole suitability hearing or who would like to request notice of this incarcerated person’s release can register with CDCR’s Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services. For further information, or to inquire about court ordered restitution, please visit CDCR’s Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services website, email [email protected], or call toll-free 1-877-256-6877