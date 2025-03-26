Hart district: Homeland Security solicitation case involves local victims 

A Homeland Security investigation has led to the arrest of a Panorama City man on suspicion of soliciting sex from minors, including two juveniles who were believed to be William S. Hart Union High School District students, according to an alert from the district.

The suspect, 37-year-old Saul Alfaro, of Panorama City, has been booked on suspicion of a federal charge, enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to a statement Tuesday from Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department

The statement indicated the suspect offered the underage victims he contacted on social media drugs and alcohol, targeting several different communities, according to the Hart district statement.

Several victims, some as young as 12 years old, have been identified in the Southern California area. School leaders said the incident was a reminder for parents to be vigilant about monitoring their children’s online activity. Officials did not release any information about where the victims attend school locally.

Alfaro used the following profile names to communicate with minors: mr_jointz, val.91503836, 8o5_joeyy, scv_joeyy1, kim.9120123, mia.7477289, cfs3.99771776 and hugediktaylr, according to a Burbank Police Department news release.

Turner said the department was not releasing any additional information regarding the investigation and how the suspect was caught or how the victims were identified, stating in an email Tuesday evening that the incident is still part of an active and ongoing investigation. He declined to state whether any additional suspects have been identified or were sought.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the department regularly works with the school district on outreach matters regarding student safety and parent information.

Regarding this incident, he said the SCV station did not have any victim-generated reports. Based on the lack of a local report, it appears the investigators working on the case were able to identify the victims after the suspect was discovered, he said.

“We will cooperate with any investigation and encourage victims to come forward, but at this time, it remains an outside agency handle,” he added.

Hart district officials said Tuesday in the statement released to parents that they did not believe the victims were contacted using school-issued devices or through the school’s network.

The district said it uses a variety of safeguards to keep students safe, including advanced content filtering, network monitoring and device management systems, according to the district’s statement. “Our district continuously educates students on responsible online behavior and works closely with parents, staff, and law enforcement to address emerging digital threats.”

The HSI investigation is being conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force is a national network of 61 task forces representing more than three thousand federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

HSI Los Angeles and the Burbank Police Department are asking for assistance from the public if any parents believe their child or someone their child knows has been victimized by Alfaro.

Anyone with information about Alfaro’s involvement in similar cases can contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210, or HSI Tip Line, at 866-347-2423 and reference the “Saul Alfaro Investigation.”

He’s currently listed as in custody at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles. He did not have a bail or a court date listed in his records online.