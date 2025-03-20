Lancaster man arrested on suspicion of freeway shooting 

A 34-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Wednesday in relation to the freeway shooting that California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers were investigating.

Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office, said CHP officers were dispatched on Tuesday at approximately 12:24 p.m. to the southbound State Route 14 freeway south of Soledad Canyon Road in response to a shots-fired call.

“The victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire, and the driver did not sustain any injuries,” according to a news release sent by Burgos-Lopez.

The suspect was seen fleeing from the scene before CHP units arrived. When officers responded to the scene, they conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting, reads the release. An alert was sent out to adjoining law enforcement agencies.

According to the release on Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies conducted an enforcement stop on the suspect’s vehicle on 15th Street West and Avenue K in Lancaster. The driver, Jaquan Chivonte Washington, 34, of Lancaster, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, according to the release.

CHP officers responded to the scene and took custody of Washington. Additionally, Washington was a person of interest in a firearm brandishing case from January on SR-14, read the release.

Washington was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at the time of this story’s publication.

CHP Newhall-area Capt. Ed Krusey said in the prepared statement, “As law enforcement, our top priority is the safety of the public. Traffic safety is not just about following rules – it’s about preventing harm and ensuring that our roads remain safe for all drivers. Freeway shootings are a reminder that public safety is at constant risk, and we must all work together to stay vigilant, report suspicious behavior, and protect each other from violence on our highways. Thank you to our partners at the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office in assisting the CHP Newhall Area in the arrest of Washington.”