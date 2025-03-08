LASD: Man placed in custody after alleged threats 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed a man was taken into custody for a 72-hour psychological hold after threatening the employees at a Stevenson Ranch senior home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to station officials.

The man, whose name was not released due to patient privacy laws, was placed in custody for an evaluation after deputies responded to a 911 call in the 25500 block of Fountain Glen Court in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to FountainGlen at Stevenson Ranch, a 55 and older community near The Old Road and Pico Canyon Road.