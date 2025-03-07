Many Families, One Community returns March 15 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union School District are hosting their ninth annual “Many Families, One Community” resource fair for families next weekend.

The event is scheduled for March 15, with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. The fair runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Golden Valley High School auditorium, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The event is to provide information about various topics and is geared toward families within the Sulphur Springs school district.

“The Golden Valley High School gym will be full of tables and all of the tables are local organizations that support children and family. So, nonprofit organizations, some local companies, anyone who has programs geared towards the family,” said Jay Greenlinger, assistant superintendent of personnel and pupil services for the Sulphur Springs district.

Around 40 different organizations participate in the event, according to Greenlinger.

But the resource fair is not the only offering at the event. Parents get the opportunity to go to different classrooms and be a part of various conferences about topics on how to support families and children.

“The presentations are given by some educators, some mental health professionals, and other organizations throughout the community,” Greenlinger said.

While parents explore the various booths and classroom conferences, children can attend the children’s event.

“We put on a children’s event, so while the parents are walking around the resource fair or attending the classes, we have activities for the children. We’ve got some art activities, music activities. In the past, we had a petting zoo … allowing the Fire Department, the local firehouse brings a truck and does a demonstration for the kids,” Greenlinger said.

For more information on the event, visit: www.sssd.k12.ca.us/Page/3256.