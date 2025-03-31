No foul play suspected in death of 2-year-old 

A detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau said no foul play is suspected after a preliminary investigation into the death of a 2-year-old Thursday morning in Skyline Ranch.

As of Sunday afternoon, no foul play has been found to be the cause of death of the 2-year-old, said Detective Maria Maciel in a phone call with The Signal.

Maciel said that there is no new information about the death, but the child was reportedly sick for some time. She said the official cause of death is waiting to be confirmed by officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Watch Sgt. Borits said on Thursday that Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded along with the L.A. County Fire Department to a medical emergency call for a 2-year-old not breathing at the 28700 block of Plume Way.

Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 7:39 a.m. and arrived at 7:48 a.m. The call closed at approximately 8:50 a.m.