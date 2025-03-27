Blog

No injuries in morning train crash 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
No injuries or transport to the hospital were reported after an early-morning train collided with a vehicle on the tracks Thursday, according to an official with the L.A County Fire Department.  

Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Fire Department, said at 3:28 a.m. Thursday firefighters were dispatched to Lost Canyon Road and Oak Spring Canyon Road for a train versus a vehicle traffic collision.  

No patients were reported to be injured or transported from the scene.  

A representative with Metrolink could not be immediately reached Thursday morning for comment.  

