No injuries reported in 3-vehicle collision on SR-14

No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of State Route 14 near Newhall Avenue on Monday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

“[The call] came out at 8:50 p.m.,” said CHP Officer Erik Larsen, adding that officers arrived on scene 10 minutes later. “It was initially reported as one vehicle in the HOV. Right now, the lane’s already been cleared, but the Fire Department may still be present.”

L.A. County Fire Department officials were first notified of the incident at 8:52 p.m. and arrived on scene at 9:06 p.m., according to Supervisor Travis White. No one was reported to have been trapped or injured.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.