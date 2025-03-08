Nominations announced for Man and Woman of the Year   

As part of a local tradition since 1964, this year’s Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year nominations were announced Wednesday evening at the annual Paparazzi Party, hosted at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall.

The awards recognize people for their years of service, impact, and commitment to volunteerism through local nonprofit organizations, and 33 individuals were nominated for this year’s titles, SCV Man and Woman of the Year President Gloria Mercado-Fortine said in a phone interview on Thursday.

Earlier this year, all local nonprofits were invited to nominate two volunteers of their choice and all nominees joined past honorees for an evening of celebration and recognition for their dedication, added Mercado-Fortine.

2018 Woman of the Year Gloria Mercado-Fortine & Maria Slotsve, WiSH Education Foundation Nominee. Courtesy photo.

“These volunteers put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears into supporting their nonprofits,” said Mercado-Fortine. “The Santa Clarita Valley is a great place to live, raise your family, and one of the many reasons is because we have so many people who volunteer, who make a difference in this community. They’re making a difference by working with nonprofits to make this city a better place.”

The 2025 Man and Woman of the Year will be announced at the Awards Gala scheduled to take place on May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia and “our goal is to really thank our volunteers and recognize them,” Mercado-Fortine said. “It’s also an opportunity for the community to learn about these nonprofits.”

Each nominated volunteer will be recognized at the awards ceremony and the two individuals given the titles will also receive a monetary award to give to their nonprofit of choice, she added.

SCV Man of the Year Nominees Alberto Rodriguez and Ron Vanvoorhis with Laura Linder at the Paparazzi Party held at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Courtesy photo.

Nominees for the 2025 Man and Woman of the year are as follows, listed along with the organizations making the nomination:



Woman of the Year Nominees

Krissy Ball, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Missy Carter, Carousel Ranch.

Teresa Ciardi, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Durinda Evanoff, Assistance League of Santa Clarita.

Michelle Ewing, Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley.

Holly Hanlin, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

Jackie Hartmann, SCV Senior Center.

Deborah Holbrook, JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.

Patricia Horanberg, Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

Laura Kirchhoff, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, and Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

Alison Lindemann, Circle of Hope.

Shannon Mee, College of the Canyons Foundation.

Nicole Miller, The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Jen Minard, SCV American Cancer Society.

Cory Peterson, Soroptimist International of Valencia.

Lynne Plambeck, SCOPE.

Jordan Roberts, Sadie Mae & Mattie Mae’s Revolution All Animal Rescue.

Maria Slotsve, WiSH Education Foundation.

Linda Teeter, Foster Youth Independence.

Susan Torres, SCV Food Pantry.

Pamela Verner, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Man of the Year Nominees

Jason Gibbs, Salvation Army.

Alex Hafizi, Wish Education Foundation, Circle of Hope, and JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.

Scott Hoolahan, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Michael Jarel, Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

Robert Lasher, SCV Food Pantry.

Paul Lowe, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

Nick Mitchell, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

John Murray II, Carousel Ranch.

Josh Rivas, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

Albert Rodriguez, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative.

Ron Vanvoorhis, Exclusively First Responders.