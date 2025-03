Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a call at 12:32 p.m. for a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on the 24500 block of West Lyons Avenue on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:38 p.m., said Fire Department spokesman Fred Fielding in an interview just before 1 p.m.

Fielding added that he did not have any information regarding injuries reported or if anyone was transported.