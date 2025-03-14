Pedestrian struck on McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a call of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on McBean Parkway at Magic Mountain Parkway at 10:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Fire Department.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the vehicle was a white Tesla, and the pedestrian was a Hispanic man in his 50s.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:54 a.m., according to Aldana.

There is no further information as of the publication of this story, according to Aldana.