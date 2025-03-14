Pursuit ends with suspect at large  

California Highway Patrol officers initiated a pursuit on a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding and weaving on the State Route 14 southbound to San Fernando Road at 9:32 p.m. on Thursday, according to an email from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the CHP’s Newhall-area Office.

The vehicle reached speeds of 80 mph, traveled the wrong way and on the right shoulder, and failed to stop for multiple stop signs and circular red traffic lights, according to Burgos-Lopez.

The CHP officers began losing sight of the Chevrolet, before they located it abandoned in the intersection of 2nd Street and Harding Avenue in San Fernando, Burgos-Lopez said in an email.

Multiple CHP units responded to the nearby streets in the area but were unsuccessful in locating the driver of the Chevrolet and the driver remains outstanding as of the publication of this story, according to Burgos-Lopez.