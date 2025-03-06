Rain expected to clear up by Friday 

Showers are expected to linger Thursday before clearing up for a “nice, warm weekend,” according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office.

However, after Sunday, the wet weather is expected to return next week and stay through at least next Thursday, NWS meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

Newhall received about a third of an inch of rain based on the 24-hour totals released 3 p.m. Wednesday by the NWS, and Castaic received 0.17 inches, the local high and the low for the day’s storm. About 0.29 inches fell in Saugus, and 0.20 inches in Valencia.

Schoenfeld also said the temperatures would stay in the 50s Thursday with the storm turning more “showery,” which is characterized by shorter, more intense bursts of rain.

On Friday, the sun is expected to come out, with the weather hitting highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, she said.

Then a stormfront is expected to return Monday, Schoenfeld added.

The city could see about an inch of rain Monday and Tuesday, she said, with meteorologists having less confidence in the amount of precipitation on Thursday and Friday next week, but a high expectation of rain.

The Saugus observation point has reported 3.2 inches of rainfall for this water season, which hydrologists record from Oct. 1 each year.

Saugus ended up recording 15.5 inches of rain for the entire water season that ended Sept. 30, 2024. There was 25.21 inches of rain for the previous season, which helped end several years of drought conditions.

At the end of February, the state’s Department of Water Resources conducted the third snow survey of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 34 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 13.5 inches, which is 58% of average for the year.