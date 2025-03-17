Robbery reported at Bridge to Home shelter  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to a report of a robbery at the Bridge to Home shelter in Newhall on Monday afternoon, according to a station official.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 3:49 p.m. for what was reported as a robbery involving two individuals at the homeless shelter on the 23000 block of Drayton Street, according to Watch Sgt. Borits, spokesman for the station.

Borits added that according to the initial call there seemed to be a struggle between the two individuals.

According to radio dispatch traffic, a person was hit on the back of the head. A possible suspect was seen driving from the scene in a Ford F-150.

Saadullah Sheikh, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, confirmed firefighters were dispatched to the scene for a medical emergency but there were no reported transports.

At the time of this story’s publication, Borits said he could not provide more details about the incident pending an update from deputies on the scene.