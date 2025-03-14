Saugus man arrested on abuse, assault charges 

A Special Victims Bureau official said a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Saugus resulted in a pair of charges filed Tuesday in a San Fernando courthouse.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 28100 block of Bobwhite Circle after a report of a husband and a wife having a physical confrontation.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said the wife reported that her husband had committed sexual assault against her, which is why the suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of rape by force or fear.

She also reported that the husband committed child abuse by spanking their child with an object.

Deputies arrested the husband around 3:45 p.m. and booked him at the SCV Sheriff’s Station approximately two hours later.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office ultimately filed two charges against the suspect, 36-year-old Ashok Godula: a felony spousal assault charge and a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty to child.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts on Tuesday, which was when he was released from custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

Court records indicate Godula is due back in court April 29 for an early disposition hearing in San Fernando Superior Court’s Department H.