Single-vehicle fire stops traffic on I-5  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the southbound Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 9:42 a.m. and traffic was stopped in the third and fourth lanes while the fire was being extinguished, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management logs.

However, there was no spread to the brush, according to Fred Fielding, public information officer for the Fire Department.

Smoke from the vehicle began covering all the southbound lanes.

Firefighters arrived on the scene by 9:48 a.m., according to Fielding. It was extinguished shortly thereafter.

Maya Morales contributed to this report.