SSUSD board reviews proposed Skyline school boundary 

A proposed new boundary was reviewed by the Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board at Wednesday’s meeting for the new elementary school being built in the Skyline Ranch community.

Josh Randall, deputy superintendent of business services, presented the board with the proposed new boundary and said, according to board policy, they have the authority to establish the attendance boundaries to maximize the efficient use of district facilities and effective administration of district schools.

“Right now the Skyline Ranch community is assigned to Leona Cox. And the piece of it above it that no one lives at is slated for Mint Canyon,” said Randall. “This new boundary will allow those students to go to a closer school.”

According to Randall, the new boundary is proposed to start at Skyline Ranch Road and move northeast into part of Mint Canyon’s attendance boundary. No Mint Canyon students will be affected because no students live in the open space above the Skyline Ranch community.

When setting new school boundaries, Randall said they consider a few factors. They first look over enrollment numbers with demographers and determine if they have enough students to transfer into the school.

Based on the community’s student generation rate, he said, the district is anticipating enough students to enroll at the new school.

The district also considers transportation needs. Randall said the district will be providing transportation for special education students but because the community is a “walking neighborhood” they will not be providing transportation for general education students.

Another consideration the district looked at was assuring they would not disrupt the neighborhoods that had a long history with their current assigned school.

Randall said the board takes a lot of pride in the history of the schools and their communities so unless they have to disrupt a neighborhood, they will not.

“They get to stay with their assigned school and continue the tradition of generation after generation going there,” said Randall.

The proposed boundary would also not affect the student attendance in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Randall said that when meeting with parents and faculty to discuss the new boundary, they received a lot of questions about where the school will be located and when it would be open. Overall, he said parents in the Skyline Ranch community are excited for the school and were happy with the method the district used for the new school boundary.

Board member Ken Chase asked if there were any concerns brought up about if a student or family was within the new boundary, but they wanted to stay at their current school.

Randall said the district has a very flexible transfer policy and as long as the space was open, they should not be an issue.

The next steps are for the district to set up a meeting with the Skyline Ranch homeowners’ association to review the boundary with them. Then bring the item back for the April 30 board meeting for public hearing and resolution.

After approval, the new school boundary would be implemented July 1, 2028.