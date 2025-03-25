SSUSD board set to review new school boundary, cell phone policy 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set Wednesday to be presented with proposed boundaries for the elementary school in the Skyline Ranch community and review a board policy draft about cell phone usage on campuses.

According to the meeting agenda, district staff will be presenting information for a proposed boundary for the new elementary school in the Skyline Ranch community.

The proposed boundary is outlined to be between the Leona Cox Community School boundary and Mint Canyon Community School boundary, starting from the northeast side of Skyline Ranch Road.

“The goal of this recommendation is to provide a boundary for the new school in the Skyline Ranch community without removing existing neighborhoods with a long history from their current school,” reads the presentation included in the agenda.

The presentation also reads that sufficient enrollment is expected for the school based on the student generation rate from the community and anticipated transfer enrollment, based on transfer rates of similar schools.

The board is also set to review the first draft of a board policy outlining cell phone usage on campuses.

“Currently, students must keep their cell phones away in their backpacks and turned off,” said Josh Randall, deputy superintendent of business services.

Randall added that this new policy is being brought to the board following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing into law Assembly Bill 3216: The Phone-Free School Act, that directs school districts across the state to develop a policy limiting smartphone use by July 1, 2026.

“Students may not use cell phones, smartphones, or other mobile communication devices once they have entered campus for the instructional day. Devices must be turned off and placed out of sight or in their backpack during the school day,” reads the board policy. It includes that exemptions to this would be in the case of an emergency, medical need or if a teacher grants permission to the student.

No action is to be taken on either item at Wednesday’s meeting.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Leona Cox Community School, located at 18643 Oakmoor St.