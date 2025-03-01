St. Clare’s 47th annual fish fry begins Friday 

The St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church is gearing up for its 47th Annual Lenton Fish Fry set to begin Friday, with this year’s proceeds aimed to assist victims of the recent California wildfires.

The annual event will be held March 7, 14, 21, 28, and April 4 and 11 at the church located at 19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country. April 11 will be a drive-thru only.

Two cultural social nights have been incorporated into this year’s schedule to embrace the ministry’s populations and bring in more people from the community, said volunteer and parishioner Claudia Chairez.

March 21 will be Hispanic culture night, and guests will be met with a folklorico performance from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a mariachi performance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a flyer for the annual event.

The following Friday, March 28, guests will be met with live music and other forms of entertainment for Filipino Culture Night.

Guests are encouraged to wear cultural attire to “enrich our understanding and appreciation or our diverse community,” the flyer said.

Chairez has attended the annual fish fry for a decade, and looks forward to it every year because, “you get to see everybody from church and just gather around. It’s just a good, really good, wholesome community event,” she said.

This year’s menu options are:

A two-piece dinner, which includes beer-battered cod, coleslaw, fries and a dinner roll for $16.

A three-piece dinner, which includes beer-battered cod, coleslaw, fries and a dinner roll for $18.

A family pack dinner with 10 pieces of beer-battered cod, coleslaw, fries, and dinner roll for $60.

A $7 ceviche will also be offered for guests to purchase, as well as desserts and beverages.

Cash, checks, and credits cards will be accepted.

This year, proceeds will support victims impacted by the recent California wildfires.

“I’m sure everybody that that was affected is still hurting, I’m sure there’s so many people that still need (assistance),” Chairez said.

“It’s just a good community event and you don’t have to be religious or Catholic to attend,” she added, and all are welcome.