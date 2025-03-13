Structure fire source remains unconfirmed  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at an apartment complex on the 25300 block of The Old Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:28 p.m., according to Luis Garcia, spokesperson for the Fire Department.

The fire was contained to only one room and there was some exposure to other rooms within the structure, according to Garcia.

There were no patients, transports and no confirmed evacuations, Garcia said.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the fire started because two batteries of a golf cart were overcharged.

However, Garcia could not confirm the source of the fire.

The fire was knocked down at 8:35 p.m., according to Garcia.