Deputies: Man uses fake registration stickers on vehicle plates 

A 42-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of having “fake registration stickers on his plates” that he made himself in Castaic on Thursday evening, according to an email statement from Shirley Miller with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

During the investigation in the area of Castaic Road and Ridge Route Road, deputies also found operating red/blue flashing lights inside the front of the car, according to Miller’s statement.

He was arrested on suspicion of altering his registration and having a vehicle light bar resembling a law enforcement vehicle, according to the email statement.