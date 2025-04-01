SUSD board set to consider behavior consulting firm, review afterschool program fees 

The Saugus Union School District governing board is set at Tuesday’s meeting to consider approving a behavior consulting firm to help address the “big behavior” issues in general education classrooms.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will consider approving Conscious Discipline for a one-day workshop with the members of the district’s behavior council and site administrators to review “brain-based behavior strategies.”

Conscious Discipline is a social-emotional learning program designed to help adults and children develop self-regulation, empathy, and positive relationships by focusing on brain-based understandings of behavior and promoting a safe, connected, and problem-solving environment, according to its website.

“This is in response to requests for strategies for dealing with the ‘big behaviors’ in general education classrooms and a request for strategies to complement or replace current strategies and practices used to address student behavior,” reads the agenda.

The agenda reads that the workshop will discuss the brain state of students and teachers during a bad behavior incident and how teachers can help students recover after an incident.

If approved by the board, the program will cost the district no more than $5,420.

This item is part of the consent calendar. Unless a board member has a question concerning a particular item on the consent calendar and asks that it be withdrawn from it, the board approves the items all at one time.

The board is also set to review a presentation about after-school child development program fee changes for the next school year. No action is scheduled to be taken on the fee changes at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s administration office, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford.