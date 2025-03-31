There’s a new family in town and they’re a hoot 

By Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto)

Signal Staff Writer

A family of great horned owls has taken up residence in the roof structure of the Westridge Village shopping center on The Old Road.

The owl family, which includes a pair of parents and their three owlets, has become the talk of the neighborhood since their arrival a couple of months ago. The adult owls have been nesting in Westridge Village for around three years, delighting residents with their annual return.

“They come back every single year,” said Kaitlin Phung from Valencia Optometry. “They left together and came back with their babies. They stay from approximately December to May.”

A family of great horned owls has been nesting in Westridge Village for around three years, delighting residents with their annual return. Photo by Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto)/The Signal

The father is a bit of a recluse, but the female owl and the owlets are more viewer-friendly. Male owls typically stay away from the nest and only return with food for their family. Male owls generally roost (sleep) away from the nest, often in areas that offer a good vantage point for hunting.

Ryan and Candy McGinn, owners of McGinn’s Irish Pub, are frequent visitors to the owl sighting spot. “We’ve been watching them for about a month now,” said Ryan. “I must have 30 or more pictures of them in my phone. We came to check on their progress.”

Great horned owls are known for their distinctive feather tufts that resemble horns. They are exceptional hunters, often preying on small mammals, birds, and even reptiles. Their large, piercing eyes and silent flight make them skilled nocturnal predators.

They are known for their deep hooting calls and powerful talons, which they use to catch and kill prey. Visitors are advised to observe them from a safe distance and leave them their space, because they are highly territorial and fiercely protective of their nests and young ones.