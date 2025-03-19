TMU baseball player identified as suspect in bar assault 

The man who was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in connection with the assault of a man in his 80s at Doc’s Inn has been identified as a baseball player at The Master’s University.

Owen Hayes, 21, of Newhall, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of elder abuse and assault likely to cause great bodily injury in connection with the Feb. 28 incident that saw a man in his 80s punched without provocation at the bar.

Staff for the Lyons Avenue bar described the incident as an unprovoked assault against a well-liked longtime customer.

A TMU official said in a statement that the university does not comment on legal matters involving students, but that TMU is cooperating with all relevant authorities.

“Due to legal and privacy considerations, the university does not comment on legal matters pertaining to any individual students,” reads a statement from Mason Nesbitt, spokesman for TMU. “However, we take all investigations seriously, working in cooperation with the relevant authorities, collecting information, and adhering to our established campus procedures.”

A Palmer, Alaska, native who played for Taft College just southwest of Bakersfield before transferring to TMU prior to the 2024-25 school year, Hayes is no longer listed on the TMU baseball roster on its website as of Wednesday morning. Listed as a first baseman and outfielder for Taft, Hayes last played for TMU on March 1 in a home doubleheader against Bethesda University of California.

He went four-for-five with a home run in the first game before going hitless with two runs scored in three trips to the plate in the second game.

Hayes also played against Bethesda later the same day that the 1:23 a.m. assault allegedly occurred, recording a double and two RBIs.

The Mustangs traveled to Park University Gilbert in Arizona for a four-game series on March 8 and 9. Hayes does not show up in the box scores for any of those games.

In 23 games for the Mustangs, Hayes hit .314 with six home runs, 20 RBIs and 17 runs scored. He was a two-time all-conference selection during his time at Taft College.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said deputies initially received a report at 1:23 a.m. Feb. 28 of “mutual combat” at Doc’s Inn between two groups that totaled about 10 people, most believed to be in their 20s, and at least one woman.

Chrisha Moore, manager at Doc’s Inn, shared footage of the incident and of the group leaving, in hopes there would be an arrest, adding these types of incidents don’t regularly happen at the locally owned establishment.

In security footage released by the bar, the victim can be seen joking with the assailant, and the video appears to show the assailant coming up from behind and punching the patron in the head.

Moore said the victim, who was identified by Moore as “John,” was doing well on Monday.

Sheriff’s Department records available online indicated Hayes did not have a prior criminal record.

Custody records available online indicate he was released on $50,000 bail about seven hours after he was picked up, and he had a court date scheduled for Wednesday morning at the San Fernando courthouse.