Vehicle hits fence, goes into yard 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 10:32 p.m. Sunday to a report of a single-vehicle collision into a structure on Golden Valley Road and Plum Canyon Road, according to Luis Garcia, spokesperson for the Fire Department.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley’s Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit.

The make and model of the vehicle were not available, according to both Perkins and Garcia.

Upon arrival at 10:36 p.m., firefighters were quick to find out that the vehicle hit the fence and went into a yard, making no contact with the structure, according to Garcia.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, according to Garcia.