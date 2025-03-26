Blog

Whitesides tours NEVHC facilities 

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, recently joined health care providers and administrators from Northeast Valley Health Corporation in Santa Clarita to tour their facilities. Courtesy photo.
Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, recently joined health care providers and administrators from Northeast Valley Health Corporation in Santa Clarita to tour their facilities, meet with their staff, and present their teams with congressional certificates recognizing the importance of the services they provide to the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. Incorporated in 1971, NEVHC oversees four health centers in California’s 27th District, serving over 22,000 patients. They rely on Medicaid to provide cost-effective care to low-income families, and their Women, Infants and Children facility works to support under-resourced women, new mothers and young children. Courtesy photo.

