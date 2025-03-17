Youth Arts Showcase brings creativity activities to Santa Clarita 

The ninth annual Youth Arts Showcase hosted families to bring out their creative side with various arts and crafts at the Newhall Community Center on Saturday.

The event had caricature artists drawing attendees, live performances from local bands and performing groups and crafts everywhere people looked.

Audio Phantom, a teenage band from Vibe Performance Arts, sings covers on March 15, 2025, at the Youth Arts Showcase at the Newhall Community Center. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“So, the activities that you see here today really are tactile. You’re doing clay sculpturing, you’re working with paint, you’re working with arts and crafts and glue and kind of getting your hands dirty … It’s really important because it’s offering an opportunity for kids to really get their hands dirty and play with art,” said Casey Miller, events supervisor for the city of Santa Clarita.

Attendees also had the opportunity to see work from children across Santa Clarita in kindergarten through 12th grade in a miniature art gallery.

Local resident Tracy Ohlhaver highlighted the experience as helping children feel a sense of accomplishment and pride.

From left: Olive Burnett, 11, Averly Williams, 9, and Madeline Krevor, 9, play with chalk outside on March 15, 2025, at the Youth Arts Showcase at Newhall Community Center. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“You can bring all ages here; there’s something for everybody to do. And I think it’s also really cool for young kids when they can see you know, the talent of even the high schoolers and middle schoolers, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I wanna do that,’ and then they feel inspired to go home and do that,” Ohlhaver said.

Ohlhaver recalled that she and her husband were in the arts and their daughters followed suit.

From left: Jason Gabriel draws a caricature of Janet Morales, 12, and Leticia Morales on March 15, 2025, at Youth Arts Showcase at Newhall Community Center. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“I think that when you show kids that you are interested in what they do, that you support them, you show how they have such pride in their work,” Ohlhaver said.

Alan Reinstein, board president of Arts for Santa Clarita, has been a part of the event for three years and believes the arts are important to be a part of school curriculums and help bring people together.

From left: Mikai Cricks, 4, Stephen Cricks and Cru Cricks, 1, drawing at one of the booths on March 15, 2025, at the Youth Arts Showcase at the Newhall Community Center. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“It’s also important to include arts so people have a way to communicate. It’s a way to participate in community events,” Reinstein said.