Deputies detain multiple suspects wanted by LAPD  

Sheriff’s deputies detained several suspects following a felony traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in Valencia possibly connected to a burglary and wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Law enforcement personnel were patrolling the area when deputies located a white Kia that matched the license plates of a wanted vehicle in connection to a burglary from the LAPD’s jurisdiction, said Deputy Gucciardi, a spokesman with the station.

The Kia was traveling through surface streets of Valencia at approximately 3:35 p.m. when deputies made contact and held the suspected vehicle at gunpoint and conducted callouts near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road.

The vehicle was occupied by at least two people, Gucciardi said, and over half a dozen patrol units responded to the felony traffic stop, according to observations from the scene.

It was not immediately known if the occupants of the vehicle would be arrested as SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were still conducting their investigation and in contact with the LAPD for further information, according to Gucciardi.

No additional information was available at the time of this story’s publication.