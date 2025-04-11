Explore Europe From Madrid: The Best Train Routes

If you’re ready to see Europe, there’s no better starting point than the vibrant city of Madrid. From here, it seems like the whole continent is at your fingertips. Want to get breakfast in Madrid but finish with a fancy dinner in Lisbon? Or maybe spend your day on a scenic train ride through the French countryside? With Madrid as your gateway, everything is just around the corner.

Madrid Is Just the Beginning of Your European Adventure

Thanks to its strategic location, Madrid is one of Europe’s best-connected cities, making it a great starting point for exploring the whole continent. When American travelers book flights, Miami to Madrid pops up as the gateway to their European bucket list. The Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport is one of the busiest on the continent for a reason, with over 66 million passengers passing through just last year.

But even if you’d like to stay closer to the ground after landing, you’ve got plenty to explore, thanks to the well-connected rail system. You can take high-speed trains at the Puerta de Atocha-Almudena Grandes and Chamartin stations to almost every corner of Spain and even beyond its borders. It’s a scenic, not to mention budget-friendly, way to travel, letting you sit back, relax, and soak in the landscapes as you hop from city to city. So, let’s take a look at some top destinations that should make it on your no-hassle travel itinerary.

Explore the Rest of Spain One Train Ride at a Time

With your Madrid flights and accommodations booked, it’s time for the exciting part – planning your trip. Here, you’ve got the privilege of seriously upgrading your travel itinerary thanks to the high-speed AVE rail system, which is short for Alta Velocidad Española. With speeds of up to 310 km/h (193 mph), all of Spain’s best cities are just a couple of hours away. It’s one of the best ways to see this amazing country without the stress of airports or long drives.

First off, Barcelona is a must-see, with its breathtaking architecture and golden beaches. With an AVE train from Madrid, it’s only 2.5 hours away, just enough to read up on the life and work of Barcelona’s most iconic figure, Antoni Gaudí. If you’re after a coastal vibe with a more laid-back feel, you can be in Valencia in just under 2 hours. It’s the perfect mix of chill and culture, all wrapped up in one sunny package.

Besides the obvious choices of Barcelona and Valencia, you’ve also got easy access to some equally incredible cities. Seville, Granada, Córdoba, Salamanca, Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao, and so on – the choice is yours. Each one offers its own unique vibe, but they have one thing in common – Madrid is the perfect jumping-off point for each destination.

Catch a Train to the Colorful Streets of Lisbon

Want to add Lisbon to your itinerary? Good news – it’s totally doable! Covering more than 300 miles, this train ride will take about 10.5 hours. On most days, there’s usually just one direct train that leaves Madrid after 9 pm, which means you can turn it into a cozy overnight adventure. But if you’re not feeling the long-haul vibe, you can always hop on a quick flight and be sipping coffee in a Lisbon café in no time.

Hop the Rails to the City of Lights or Even London

If seeing the Eiffel Tower and other Parisian attractions is on your European bucket list, the City of Lights is also entirely reachable. The journey can take anywhere from 9 to 15 hours, depending on the exact route, with one or two changes – usually in Barcelona and sometimes in cities like Lyon. While you can easily fly between the two iconic capitals, taking a train ride is a special experience, letting you take a breather while taking in the incredible French countryside.

But France doesn’t have to be the ending stop – it opens up a whole new world of possibilities, including the city of London. While going through the French countryside to cross the Channel is not the fastest nor the cheapest route, it’s a unique way to experience all three countries in one exciting trip. It’s perfect for travelers who love the journey as much as the destination!

You’re Just a Flight Away From Wherever You Want to Be

With just 13 miles between the center of Madrid and the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, jetting off to the next destination couldn’t be easier. Direct flights to cities like Rome, Berlin, and Amsterdam take only a couple of hours, and thanks to low-cost airlines, you can also make it a budget-friendly adventure. The whole of Europe is just one cheap ticket away!

Wherever You’re Headed, Madrid Gets You There

Madrid makes every destination feel entirely possible. With its unbeatable location, high-speed rail system, and more direct flights than you can count, you have the freedom to create the most amazing European itinerary ever. Start in Madrid and let the journey take you anywhere you want!