‘Being outside is the best thing ever’: Placerita Nature Center holds open house 

Alex Nikolovski discovered the Placerita Canyon Nature Center during her college years, shortly after moving to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Now, the local nature park has become a haven for her and her family where they can disconnect from their devices and enjoy the sunshine as they hike through scenic trails, search for critters, and listen to the sounds of the creek after a fresh rainfall, she said.

On Saturday, after their regularly scheduled hike, her 7-year-old daughter Mila could be seen soaking clothes in a tub of soapy water and then hand washing them using a washboard. Shortly after, she hung up the fabrics on a clothesline for them to dry.

As Mila proceeded to seek out her next activity, her 6-year-old sister, Kira, was happily showing off her customized doll she made with the help of a few docents, the park’s official volunteers.

The two young girls, without knowing, were learning history and how life was during the early 1900s, a time when phones and tablets weren’t a child’s preferred form of entertainment.

“They love this. Usually we come two to three times a month,” Alex said, adding that being able to share something she enjoyed when she was a college student with her daughters is “the best feeling ever.”

Mila Nikolovski washes clothes with the assistance of a Placerita Canyon Nature Center volunteer during the Open House event on May 10, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“They get to learn history, they get to ask questions, and they love to be explorers,” she said, adding that it’s great for their growth.

“The older you get, the more trapped you are with electronics. It’s important to know how to be in nature, learn how to survive. It’s important for their knowledge, and brain development. Being outside is the best thing ever.”

Alex and her family were among the many families present during the Placerita Canyon Nature Center open house, a free event aimed to show the local community the many outdoor educational activities available.

From hiking trails, to live animal demonstrations, and do-it-yourself butterfly face masks, there were activities available for nature lovers of all ages throughout the daylong event and 1,000 attendees were expected, said docent Linette Brammer.

“Nature is important. Studies have shown that when stress gets to you, even being out in nature for 15 minutes has shown to improve relative stress,” she said, and that is why she advocates for more people to visit the Nature Center, where they can spend a day outdoors while learning something new if they’re up for it, she added.

Children’s laughter filled the air within the Nature Center as they caught a glimpse of live snakes, a skunk, and ferrets brought in by local nonprofit organizations and sanctuaries.

The Nature Center itself is also home to non-releasable birds like “Wheelie” an almost 30-year-old Harris’ hawk, and available for viewing daily.

Wheelie quietly stood on docent and animal handler Rick Brammer’s arm, as guests took photos, and greeted the bird from a safe distance.

Being a docent “was a lifesaver to him,” said Linette. “When he retired, this allowed him to have a purpose that is also meaningful to so many children.”

Robin Cook (left) with Animal Tracks Sanctuary greets a child with “Bandit” the Ferret during the Placerita Canyon Open House event on May 10, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Each day, Rick welcomes children bused in for field trips, sharing Wheelie’s story and his own knowledge about the park and the many animals who live there.

“I love helping kids realize what nature really is,” Rick said, recalling a moment when one child told him he had never seen dirt before visiting the park.

“He lived in a concrete jungle,” Rick said. “You just sit there and ask yourself, ‘How can this be?’”

His connection with the children and the chance to provide them with a new experience is what fuels his passion for the work and is why he has been a docent for 16 years and counting.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Linette Brammer looks through a display of birds during the Open House event on May 10, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

For Taylor Giavasis, the local park is a place she frequently visits with family, which includes her two children, Malachi and Noa.

They were at the butterfly pond, enjoying their time playing with their crafted butterfly masks as they sought out their next activity.

The Nature Center serves as a place where they can ground themselves from the chaos of daily life and connect with the plants and trees, Giavasis said, adding that Malachi goes the extra mile of testing his nature knowledge, pointing out where the poison oak is located, and names of the local wild birds.

Each visit is a new opportunity for her children to test their knowledge and build their confidence.

“I want them to be surrounded by nature and live a slower life. I want them to be able to move with the seasons,” Giavasis said. “It creates confidence to explore the world.”