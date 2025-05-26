Blog

Brush fire stopped at half-acre

Firefighters respond to a brush fire near the intersection of Calypso Lane and Lakemore Drive in Canyon Country on Monday. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Firefighters respond to a brush fire near the intersection of Calypso Lane and Lakemore Drive in Canyon Country on Monday. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Authorities responded to a half-acre brush fire dubbed the “Bouquet Fire” near the intersection of Calypso Lane and Lakemore Drive in Canyon Country on Monday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. 

“We were dispatched at 1:11 p.m., on scene at 1:15 p.m,” said Public Information Officer Fred Fielding. “It looks like they got progress stopped at 1:34 p.m., half-acre.” 

No injuries or property damage were reported, according to Fielding. 

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.

Picture of Lucas Nava

Lucas Nava

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS