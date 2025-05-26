Brush fire stopped at half-acre

Authorities responded to a half-acre brush fire dubbed the “Bouquet Fire” near the intersection of Calypso Lane and Lakemore Drive in Canyon Country on Monday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

“We were dispatched at 1:11 p.m., on scene at 1:15 p.m,” said Public Information Officer Fred Fielding. “It looks like they got progress stopped at 1:34 p.m., half-acre.”

No injuries or property damage were reported, according to Fielding.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.