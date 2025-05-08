Chick-fil-A opening new location on The Old Road 

By Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto)

Signal Staff Writer

Chick-fil-A is expanding its footprint in the Santa Clarita Valley with the grand opening of a new drive-thru-focused location near Interstate 5 and Magic Mountain Parkway. The restaurant officially opens its doors on Thursday and is expected to bring approximately 80 new jobs to the community.

Located at 27430 The Old Road, the drive-thru-centric restaurant will serve guests Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It offers a range of options including drive-thru, carry-out, outdoor seating, delivery, and curbside pickup, all accessible via the Chick-fil-A app. The walk-up window and dual service lanes are designed to reduce wait times and enhance guest experience, according to a Chick-fil-A news release.

Tom Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran with over two decades of military service, will serve as the local owner-operator. Williams already operates the Chick-fil-A Valencia Town Center location, which is under renovation and set to reopen later this year. He leads a team of over 200 employees across both sites.

“After more than 20 years of serving in the military, I was looking for an opportunity where I’d be able to mentor and develop people,” Williams said in the release. “That’s why I’m thrilled to welcome guests to the new Chick-fil-A I-5 and Magic Mountain Parkway, where they can see this come to life and experience some of the same friendly faces from Chick-fil-A Valencia Town Center, so that they leave with full bellies and a fulfilled heart.”

His wife, Meaghan, will serve as business operations director, and their children, Chloe and Michael, will also work as team members, the release said.

This new location will be celebrating the grand opening by recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the community by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year as well as giving a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A Inc. to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, a Feeding America partner food bank, the release said.