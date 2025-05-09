Commercial fire reported on Smyth Drive 

A commercial building fire was reported on the 27000 block of Smyth Drive on Thursday afternoon, according to Howard Tieu, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:45 p.m., Tieu said.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel respond to reports of a commercial fire in Valencia on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

The initial call was for a commercial fire, according to Tieu.

Observations on the scene and first responder radio dispatch traffic indicated that the report of the fire was due to an issue with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The building was briefly evacuated, and no one was transported to a hospital, according to observations from the scene.

At the time of this publication, there is no additional information, Tieu said.

The incident was closed at 5:12 p.m.